Lua Swap (LUA) Achieves Market Cap of $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

