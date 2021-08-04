LuaSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $132,381.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $132,381.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00062124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00826558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00093730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042934 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,253,246 coins and its circulating supply is 101,761,804 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

