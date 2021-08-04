Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

LU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LU opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Lufax has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

