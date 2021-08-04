Lufax (NYSE:LU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.05

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 68464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

