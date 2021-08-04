Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 1.3% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.31.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.54. 33,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,113. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $409.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

