Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $395.00 to $435.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as high as $411.13 and last traded at $410.37, with a volume of 1442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $407.51.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LULU. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.31.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.