Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Lumen Technologies worth $23,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE LUMN traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,079,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.73.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

