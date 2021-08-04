Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 34,998,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,827,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

