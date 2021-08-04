LunchMoney Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $325,040.61 and $1.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00062693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.07 or 0.00846121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00094515 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,451,196 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

