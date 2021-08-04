Lunes Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Lunes has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $12,480.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Lunes Profile

Lunes (CRYPTO:LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Lunes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

