Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,543. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $899,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,849 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,702,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $181,898,000 after buying an additional 621,136 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 96.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after buying an additional 1,664,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after buying an additional 201,698 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

