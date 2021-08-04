Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $80.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 186,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,229,543 shares.The stock last traded at $51.23 and had previously closed at $55.38.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LYFT. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

