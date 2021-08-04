Lyft’s (LYFT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

Shares of LYFT traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 734,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,543. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lyft has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

