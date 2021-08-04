Lyft’s (LYFT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,849 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Lyft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,702,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $181,898,000 after purchasing an additional 621,136 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lyft by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after buying an additional 201,698 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

