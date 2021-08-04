M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 1,046 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 563,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,098,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock worth $144,265,995 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

PG stock opened at $143.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $351.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.