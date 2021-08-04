M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $650,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 106,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 115.2% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,702.37 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,492.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

