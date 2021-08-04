Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $38,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSGS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $42,058,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $19,292,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $159.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

