Maecenas Market Cap Achieves $195,790.67 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $195,790.67 and $51.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maecenas

Maecenas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

