Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.57. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 24,563 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 million, a P/E ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magal Security Systems stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 3.69% of Magal Security Systems worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

