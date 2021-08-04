Magnolia Group LLC Acquires 277,599 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,363,324 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 277,599 shares during the period. Alliance Resource Partners makes up about 4.8% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $38,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,718 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,776,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 234,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,562 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 365,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. 4,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $988.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARLP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

