Magnolia Group LLC Invests $5.05 Million in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 194,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000. NACCO Industries accounts for 0.6% of Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned 2.71% of NACCO Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.20. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 12.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

