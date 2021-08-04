Magnolia Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 623,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,000. Black Stone Minerals makes up about 0.8% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Black Stone Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

BSM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,372. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.94%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.