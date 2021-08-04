Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

MGY stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 24.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

