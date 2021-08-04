MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading 30.1% Lower Over Last Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $3.54 or 0.00008904 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,176,243 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

