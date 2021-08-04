Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.4%.

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. 236,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,161. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

