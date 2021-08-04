Main Street Capital (MAIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MAIN opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

