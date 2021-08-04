Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.

Manitex International stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,520. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $156.42 million, a P/E ratio of -22.42, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

