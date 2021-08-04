Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.45. Mannatech shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 6,833 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.96.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $38.32 million for the quarter.
About Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.
