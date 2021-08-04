Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 23,513 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $17,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.05.

