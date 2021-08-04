Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.25% of Switch worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

SWCH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 687,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,213,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

