Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after buying an additional 604,253 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Eaton by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after buying an additional 484,737 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $162.81 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $93.26 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

