Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,338,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,800,000 after buying an additional 482,081 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,067,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,994,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 4,665,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,073,000 after buying an additional 1,285,167 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,511,000 after purchasing an additional 715,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,415,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 508,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.