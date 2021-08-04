Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,195 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.89% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after purchasing an additional 569,342 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NTB stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.96.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

