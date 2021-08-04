Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 466,428 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $1,438,000. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 7,375 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,791 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.04. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

