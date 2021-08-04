Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 72,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $63.63 and a one year high of $118.80.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

