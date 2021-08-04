Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 72,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
