Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $191.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.92. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

