Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $16.88 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $16,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,815,000 after acquiring an additional 262,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,244,000 after acquiring an additional 237,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $293,347,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

