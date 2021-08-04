Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $19.92 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,989 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $19,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $156,528,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $113,608,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Barclays boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $362.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $383.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

