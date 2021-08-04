Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $20,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Cummins by 7.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cummins by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 56.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMI opened at $233.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.92 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.06. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.39.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

