Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $19.81 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,308,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $231.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $231.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.18.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.