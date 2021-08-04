Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $15,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,432 shares of company stock worth $10,093,880. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $196.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $199.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

