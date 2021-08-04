Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 46,593 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,593 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Shares of ADI opened at $168.68 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $172.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

