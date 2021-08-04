Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases Shares of 156,548 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 156,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $120.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

