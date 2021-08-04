Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,967 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.05% of The Kroger worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.