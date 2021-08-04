Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,687,764 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $27,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

COG stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

