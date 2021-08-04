Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,872 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $10,849,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% in the second quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,041.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $483,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

