Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 13,931 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,931 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

