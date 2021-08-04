Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $96.25 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

