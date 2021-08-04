Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the period.

VB opened at $222.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.88.

