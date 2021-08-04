Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 353,485 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 353,485 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. upped their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

SLB stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

